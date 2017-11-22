FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $4 bln in 2018
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 22, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a minute ago

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $4 bln in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it would invest between $3.5 billion and $4 billion during 2018, the majority in production and exploration projects.

The company, the Andean nation’s largest, said in a filing to the financial regulator it expected to produce between 715,000 and 725,000 barrels per day next year.

Only 4 percent of investment would be spent abroad, the statement said, with the rest destined for Colombian projects. The company is not taking out external financing for the 2018 plan.

Ecopetrol expects to spend 85 percent of its 2018 investment on exploration and production, including at least 12 exploratory wells. Refineries in Cartagena and Barrancabermeja are set to process between 350,000 and 375,000 barrels per day next year, the company added.

Ecopetrol’s U.S. subsidiary and Spain’s Repsol recently acquired four new blocks for deep water exploration in the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.