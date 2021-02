BOGOTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-run oil company, Ecopetrol, on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit fell 87.3% to 1.69 trillion pesos ($470.1 million) versus the previous year.

The company’s fourth-quarter net profit fell to 675 billion pesos, from 4 trillion pesos in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.