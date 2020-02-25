UPDATE 1-Colombia's Ecopetrol says net profit rises to $3.87 billion in 2019

(Adds financial details, CEO comment)

BOGOTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday net profit in 2019 was 13.3 trillion pesos ($3.87 billion), up 14.7% on the previous year, due to a successful commercial strategy for its heavy crudes.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose sharply, by 51.5%, to 4 trillion pesos ($1.16 billion), the company said in a filing with the country’s financial regulator.

“2019 was an outstanding year in operational and financial terms for Grupo Ecopetrol,” Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in the statement. “Our commercial strategy has allowed us to achieve a direct relationship with refiners, making us a trustworthy provider of heavy crude for our clients.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 1% in 2019 to 31.1 trillion pesos, Ecopetrol said, while the figure increased 1.9% in the fourth quarter to 7.17 trillion pesos.

The company drilled 20 wells in 2019, the statement said, above its goal of 12, and met its 725,000 barrels per day output goal.

The company has said it will invest between $4.5 billion and $5.5 billion in 2020, 25% to 53% higher than in 2019. Some 80% of those investments are expected to be focused on upstream activities.

Production will reach between 750,000 and 760,000 barrels per day this year, the company has estimated.

Earlier this month Ecopetrol said proven reserves increased 9.6% last year, taking total reserves to the equivalent of 7.8 years of production, or 1.89 billion barrels.

The company’s 2020-2022 investment plan calls for between $13 billion and $17 billion in spending, Tuesday’s statement added. The investment will be directed toward maintaining the increase in reserves and production and looking into opportunities to diversify the company’s portfolio.

The three-year plan aims for output of between 745,000 and 800,000 barrels per day.

Ecopetrol’s pipelines are regularly the target of bombings attributed to leftist rebel groups, but the attacks rarely affect production or exports.

($1 = 3,431.60 Colombian pesos)