WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010.

Assange faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington and Nathan Layne in New York Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Rigby)