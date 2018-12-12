Ecuador clinches $900 mln loan from China -Moreno

QUITO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ecuador received a $900 million loan from China at the “lowest interest rate in history,” President Lenin Moreno said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Moreno is visiting Beijing this week to renegotiate the terms of the cash-strapped Andean country’s debt with China. He added that Ecuador had received a $69.3 million loan at a 2 percent interest rate for “reconstruction” and $30 million in “non-refundable” assistance. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)