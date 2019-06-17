Ecuador repurchases $1.2 bln in 2020 bonds -Finance Ministry

QUITO, June 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador bought back $1.2 billion of its government bonds maturing in March 2020, the Andean country’s Finance Ministry said on Monday.

That represented 78% of the $1.5 billion in 2020 bonds in circulation. Last week, Ecuador sold $1.1 billion in bonds maturing in 2029 in order to finance the repurchase of the 2020 bonds, part of an effort by President Lenin Moreno to lower the cost of debt service. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Bill Trott)