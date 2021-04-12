UPDATE 3-Ecuador bonds rally after banker upsets presidential election

(Updates bond prices, adds comment from IMF)

LONDON/NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s government bonds rallied on Monday to a seven month high after banker Guillermo Lasso defied the polls and won a presidential election on promises to revive the economy.

Lasso took 52% of the vote in a runoff following a campaign that pitted free market economics against the social welfare plans of economist Andres Arauz.

Ecuador’s recently restructured bonds rose sharply, with July 2035 paper up 12 cents to 61.6 cents on the dollar, a level not seen since September, and the July 2030 bond up nearly 16 cents to 76 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess data.

“With a supportive few months ahead, including continued IMF co-operation, we think gains will be sustained and turn bullish,” Morgan Stanley said in a research note earlier in the day.

Lasso will take office on May 24 and faces the daunting task of restarting a sluggish economy amid a new spike in coronavirus infections as the country’s vaccination efforts stall.

There are hopes, though, that he could get talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about financial support back on track. Arauz, who had been favourite to win earlier in the year, had pledged to tear up the IMF agreement and increase social spending if elected.

It is still too soon to discuss whether there may be any potential changes to Ecuador’s 27-month, $6.5 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility program approved in September 2020, said the Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto.

“We’ll be looking for good, close, productive engagement with the Ecuadorean government on how to set its country on a path that not only allows them to weather what remains of the pandemic’s effects, but really deliver the growth that Ecuadoreans have long sought for their country for several years now,” Okamoto said.

The Ecuadorean economy is still very fragile, according to Jupiter Asset Management’s Alejandro Arevalo, with high unemployment and low productivity. Ecuador’s Congress will be fragmented too, meaning Lasso will need to make alliances in order to get his policies through.

“But the good thing is that he has been very clear that he wants to maintain a very constructive relationship with not only the IMF but the international community,” Arevalo said. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Tom Arnold in London; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)