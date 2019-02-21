Ecuador inks $4.2 billion financing deal with IMF -Moreno

QUITO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ecuador has reached a $4.2 billion staff-level financing deal with the International Monetary Fund, President Lenin Moreno said on Wednesday.

The South American country will also receive $6 billion in loans from multilateral institutions including the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the CAF Andean development bank, Moreno said in a message broadcast on national television and radio. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Sandra Maler)