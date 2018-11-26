Ecuador to support OPEC oil production cut -energy minister

TIPUTINI, Ecuador, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ecuador would support a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production when the group meets next week in Vienna, the South American country’s energy minister said on Monday.

“We will support it because it will have a positive impact. The moment we get crude inventories under control, that will have an effect on the price of crude,” the minister, Carlos Perez, said during a tour of the ITT oilfield in the country’s Amazon region. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)