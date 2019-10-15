Mexico offers protection to six people at its embassy in Ecuador

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Mexican embassy in Ecuador’s capital Quito has offered protection and shelter to six people, including legislators and their spouses, Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The embassy on Saturday offered protection and shelter to opposition legislator Gabriela Rivadeneira, a member of the party of former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, whose allies have been accused of stirring up unrest by President Lenin Moreno.

Moreno on Monday scrapped a law to cut expensive fuel subsidies after days of violent protests against the IMF-backed measure, returning fuel prices to prior levels until a new measure can be found. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Darren Schuettler)