Energy
Ecuador oil output could fall by 165,000 bpd amid protests -energy ministry

QUITO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ecuadoran state-run oil company Petroamazonas estimates it could lose some 165,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of crude production due to “insecure conditions” in oilfields as anti-austerity protests convulse the Andean nation, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

That amounts to roughly one-third of the OPEC member’s output. Petroamazonas said on Monday evening it had begun to shut wells after people burst into several fields. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

