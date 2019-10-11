Energy
October 11, 2019 / 5:55 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Unrest in Ecuador curbs output of nearly 900,000 barrels of oil

QUITO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - More than a week of unrest over anti-austerity measures in Ecuador has curbed output of 877,678 barrels of crude in the OPEC-member nation, including 140,885 barrels from private companies, an energy ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

Protests against President Lenin Moreno’s removal of fuel subsidies continued for a ninth day on Friday as hopes for talks between the government and indigenous protest leaders dimmed.

Reporting By Alexandra Valencia Editing by Chris Reese

