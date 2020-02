JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Edcon, the country’s largest non-food retailer, said on Tuesday it will sell stationary retailer CNA to a consortium majority owned by Astoria Investments.

The sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals, entails the sale of 167 CNA stores and includes all brands and trademarks, Edcon said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)