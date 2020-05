LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting regulator said on Tuesday it had opened investigations into audits by KPMG and PwC of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc.

“The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has commenced two investigations into the audits of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc for the years ended 30 November 2017 (KPMG) and 30 November 2018 (PwC),” the FRC said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)