Eddie Stobart shareholders vote in favour of DBAY takeover bid

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc’s shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a takeover offer from top investor DBAY Advisors at a general meeting on Friday.

The positive vote paves the way for the embattled logistics firm to get a cash infusion of 55 million pounds ($71 million).

The company, known for its green and red trucks, said it intends to complete the proposed transaction “as soon as possible”. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)