Sept 16 (Reuters) - Logistics firm Eddie Stobart Plc said on Monday it was considering the potential for raising new equity and that it would not declare any dividend for fiscal 2019.

The company, which announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey and suspended shares from trading in August, said net debt at the end of May was higher than expected. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)