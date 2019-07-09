RPT-Eddie Stobart sees H1 operating profit at lower end of expectations

(Repeats to add story identifier)

July 9 (Reuters) - Eddie Stobart Logistics said on Tuesday it expected first-half adjusted operating earnings to be at the lower end of its expectations due to a slowdown in some businesses and “a problematic contract”.

The company, which provides transportation and warehousing facilities to construction companies, retailers and industrials, said the shortfall was partly due to slower-than-expected productivity in Contract Logistics and Warehousing units, and a short-term adverse effect from its exit of a contract. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)