Eddie Bauer must face credit union lawsuit over data breach - ruling
November 10, 2017 / 10:38 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Eddie Bauer must face credit union lawsuit over data breach - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Veridian Credit Union can proceed with a lawsuit alleging that security failures by nationwide retailer Eddie Bauer allowed hackers to steal credit card information in a 2016 cyber attack, a federal judge in Washington state ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Robart said Iowa-based Veridian could pursue claims that the retailer was negligent in not upgrading its security systems or switching to new chip-enabled cards that are replacing less secure magnetic-striped cards. In addition to negligence, he also allowed claims to proceed that Veridian violated Washington state laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iLhO1f

