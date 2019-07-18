Money manager tackles radio rival with trademark lawsuit over 'Financial Quarterback'

New Jersey-based Jalinski Advisory Group, which offers financial services under the “Financial Quarterback” brand, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Edelman Financial Engines, accusing it of unlawfully using the name to promote its own services.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said Edelman’s infringement of the Financial Quarterback trademark has caused irreparable damage to Jalinski’s business and goodwill and created confusion about whether the two firms are affiliated.

