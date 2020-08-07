Chicago plaintiffs firm Edelson brings on Democratic state lawmaker

A Chicago-based plaintiffs firm known for pursuing class actions has recruited a prominent former Democratic member of the Illinois state legislature.

Edelson PC on Wednesday announced that former Illinois Rep. Arthur Turner, Jr., was joining the firm as an of counsel. He’ll play a role in the class actions the firm is pursuing over the Paycheck Protection Program, said Benjamin Richman, the managing partner of Edelson’s Chicago office.

