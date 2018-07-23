FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 23, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge trims Edelson's lawsuit against 'serial objectors'

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by Chicago-based law firm Edelson accusing three lawyers of extorting money from class action counsel across the country by filing objections to settlements and demanding payments to drop their challenges.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in Chicago dismissed claims against the defendants for abuse of process, saying bad-faith objections to settlements do not involve any “process” by a court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Oda7zJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.