Judge trims Edelson's lawsuit against 'serial objectors'

A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by Chicago-based law firm Edelson accusing three lawyers of extorting money from class action counsel across the country by filing objections to settlements and demanding payments to drop their challenges.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in Chicago dismissed claims against the defendants for abuse of process, saying bad-faith objections to settlements do not involve any “process” by a court.

