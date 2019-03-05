Canada's Caisse pension fund to invest $255 mln in Edelweiss arm

March 5 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Group said on Tuesday CDPQ Private Equity Asia will invest over 18 billion rupees ($255.08 million) in ECL Finance Limited, the group’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm.

The company said bit.ly/2EzlVZd the investment by the unit of Canadian pension fund manager, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), will help establish a diversified credit platform in India, focusing mainly on the retail segment. ($1 = 70.5660 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)