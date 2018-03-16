FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 4:00 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

India's Edelweiss ends deal to buy Religare Enterprises' securities unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd said on Friday its acquisition of Religare Enterprises Ltd’s securities business had been terminated for want of necessary approvals.

"Due to the seller's inability to obtain the requisite clearances within the agreed timeline, the binding agreement has come to an end on March 15, 2018", the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2phmgrK

Edelweiss Group’s wealth management unit had in December said it would acquire the securities business of Religare Enterprises for an undisclosed sum.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
