FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 4:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Edelweiss Group unit buys Religare's securities business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The wealth management unit of India’s Edelweiss Group has acquired the securities business of domestic financial firm Religare Enterprises Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The acquisition by Edelweiss Wealth Management will include Religare's securities and commodities broking services, as well as the depository participant services, according to the statement. bit.ly/2BO1JDx

Shares of Religare rose as much as nearly 5 percent to 73.1 rupees in early trade.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.