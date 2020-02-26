Edenred beats full-year revenue forecast

Feb 26 (Reuters) - French meal vouchers and card provider Edenred beat its own full-year revenue forecast, supported by strong momentum in sales and innovation.

The company reported on Wednesday annual operating revenue of 1.57 billion euros ($1.71 billion), up 14% year-on-year, beating its own target of more than 7% and matching analyst estimates.

Edenred, which helps firms manage staff expenses and benefits, reported annual earnings before interest and taxes of 545 million euros, at the higher end of its guidance of between 520 and 550 million euros.