Edenred reissues full-year outlook as sales rebound in June

July 27 (Reuters) - Edenred expects its 2020 core profit to come between 540 million and 610 million euros ($713.76 million), the French prepaid corporate services provider said on Monday, and added that its full-year net debt/EBITDA ratio could be under 2.8.

The company, which provides meal vouches and cards, said its operating revenue in June saw a rebound after declines of 19% and 18% in April and May, respectively.

The French company also reported first-half operating revenue at 675 million euros, down 4.6% from a year-ago period, reflecting a decline in business in mid-March due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.