Company News
July 27, 2020 / 5:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Edenred reissues full-year outlook as sales rebound in June

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Edenred expects its 2020 core profit to come between 540 million and 610 million euros ($713.76 million), the French prepaid corporate services provider said on Monday, and added that its full-year net debt/EBITDA ratio could be under 2.8.

The company, which provides meal vouches and cards, said its operating revenue in June saw a rebound after declines of 19% and 18% in April and May, respectively.

The French company also reported first-half operating revenue at 675 million euros, down 4.6% from a year-ago period, reflecting a decline in business in mid-March due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

$1 = 0.8546 euros Reporting by Maria Trybus in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below