France's Edenred eyes profit growth in 2021

March 2 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred said on Tuesday it expected to increase its profit in 2021, after it reported better-than-expected full-year earnings.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its ‘Ticket Restaurant’ vouchers, forecast like-for-like earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of at least 6% this year.

Edenred posted an annual EBITDA of 580 million euros ($697.33 million), slightly beating the 577 million euros predicted by analysts in a company-compiled consensus. ($1 = 0.8317 euros) (Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)