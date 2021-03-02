UPDATE 1-France's Edenred eyes 2021 profit growth on work-from-home boost

(Adds details on earnings, forecast, dividend and CEO comments)

March 2 (Reuters) - Edenred said on Tuesday it expects to deliver higher profit in 2021 after the French vouchers and cards provider reported a better-than-expected 2020 earnings on strengthened digital offering.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is best known for its ‘Ticket Restaurant’ vouchers, saw its earnings bounce back over the second half of the year as extended work-from-home measures boosted its digital offers.

“We were able to limit the impact of the health crisis in the first half, return to growth as early as the third quarter and, on the whole, post solid financial performances for the year,” Chief Executive Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

For 2021, the French company forecast like-for-like earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of at least 6%.

Edenred, which competes with caterer Sodexo, posted an annual EBITDA of 580 million euros ($697.33 million), marginally beating forecast of 577 million euros by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

“We are fully confident in Edenred’s ability to generate sustainable and profitable growth in the years ahead,” Dumazy added.

The group said it also intended to pursue its targeted acquisition strategy with over 1 billion euros dedicated to this purpose.

Edenred also announced a dividend of 0.75 euros per share for 2020, up about 7% from a year earlier.