PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The nuclear reactor manufacturing unit that French state-controlled utility EDF bought from fellow state-owned Areva will be named Framatome, Areva said in a statement on Thursday.

Framatome was France’s leading nuclear reactor manufacturer before it was merged with nuclear fuel group Cogema to form Areva in 2001.

Areva was split up again in a state-led restructuring after years of losses wiped out its equity. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)