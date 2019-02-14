France to renew EDF CEO Levy's mandate

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The French government plans to renew Jean-Bernard Levy’s mandate as chairman and chief executive of state-controlled utility EDF, said the French President’s Elysee department.

The Elysee said in a statement that it would propose to the board and the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting in May for a renewal of Levy’s mandate.

Levy, appointed in 2014, has spearheaded plans for EDF to invest heavily in solar energy, electricity storage and electric mobility but he has also argued strongly for the government to allow EDF to extend the lifespan of its nuclear reactors. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)