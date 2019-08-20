Energy
August 20, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EDF gets OK to restart Scottish nuclear plant where cracks found

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - EDF Energy will be allowed to restart a reactor at its Hunterston B plant in Scotland where cracks were found last year, Britain’s nuclear regulator said on Tuesday.

“ONR is satisfied that Reactor 4 is safe to operate for the next period and can be safely shut down in all foreseeable circumstances, including that of a significant seismic event,” the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said in a statement.

EDF Energy is the British arm of France’s EDF.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below