EDF shuts down Fessenheim, France's oldest nuclear plant

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - State-controlled utility EDF overnight switched off the second reactor at Fessenheim, shutting down France’s oldest nuclear power plant.

The closure, some 43 years after Fessenheim started operations, took place at 2100 GMT on Monday, EDF said.

The first reactor at Fessenheim halted production at the end of February.

The French government aims to reduce the share of nuclear power in its electricity mix to 50% by 2035 from the more than 71% currently.