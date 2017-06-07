FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
French regulator set to clear safety of EDF's Flamanville reactor vessel -report
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 7, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 2 months ago

French regulator set to clear safety of EDF's Flamanville reactor vessel -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN is set to give safety clearance for the nuclear reactor vessel being built for French utility EDF at its Flamanville site, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the regulator had provided EDF with elements of a preliminary report on the reactor which indicate that the equipment meets the safety conditions for the reactor to start up normally.

Non-approval for EDF would have meant billions of euros in extra costs and would have jeopardised its planned takeover of nuclear group Areva's reactor unit.

ASN has been studying weak spots in the reactor's lid and base since the reported discovery in 2015 of carbon concentrations in the steel caused during the manufacturing process.

EDF declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.