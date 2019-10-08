EDF’s Flamanville nuclear plant faces 1.2 bln euros in added costs

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French utility EDF faces an additional 1.2 billion euros in costs to repair faulty weldings at the nuclear reactor it is building in northern France, bringing the total budget to more than 12 billion euros, news daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) said earlier this year that EDF faced new cost overruns and delays of up to three years at the nuclear reactor in Flamanville after the regulator ordered repairs.

ASN has said EDF would have to repair eight faulty weldings in the reactor’s containment building, adding that it had rejected a request to delay repairs until 2024, after its start-up.

EDF declined to comment on Le Figaro report. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Bate Felix; Editing by Tom Brown)