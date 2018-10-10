FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French regulator clears EDF Flamanville reactor vessel with conditions

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said on Wednesday that it had authorised utility EDF to commission and use the reactor vessel of its new-generation Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor under certain conditions.

ASN said the authorisation was subject to the implementation of a test programme and specific controls during the operation of the vessel.

The reactor, which EDF is building in Normandy, has been plagued by technical issues that have delayed the start-up date to the second quarter of 2020 and pushed its cost estimate up to three times the original budget. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Geert De Clercq Editing by Gus Trompiz)

