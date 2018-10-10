French regulator clears EDF Flamanville reactor vessel with conditions

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said on Wednesday that it had authorised utility EDF to commission and use the reactor vessel of its new-generation Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor under certain conditions.

ASN said the authorisation was subject to the implementation of a test programme and specific controls during the operation of the vessel.

The reactor, which EDF is building in Normandy, has been plagued by technical issues that have delayed the start-up date to the second quarter of 2020 and pushed its cost estimate up to three times the original budget.