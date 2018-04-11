ASN imposes test on more weldings at EDF's Flamanville reactor

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF will have to inspect more weldings at the nuclear plant it is building in Flamanville, France after flaws were discovered in the weldings of the reactor’s secondary circuit, nuclear regulator ASN said.

EDF said on Tuesday that problems with Flamville’s weldings were worse than first expected and may impact the cost and startup of the long-delayed project. EDF has started verifying all 150 weldings in the secondary circuit that conducts steam to the generator’s turbines.

ASN said in a statement on Wednesday that EDF and reactor builder Framatome had not adequately overseen the verification of the weldings by suppliers at the time of their installation.

“The ASN considers that EDF will have to extend its controls to other circuits,” the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leigh Thomas)