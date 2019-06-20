EDF analysing cost impact from demands for more repairs at Flamanville 3 EPR

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French state-owned power company EDF said it was reviewing the possible impact on costs and timelines from a decision this week by the country’s regulator that EDF had to fix weldings on its Flamanville nuclear reactor.

On Wednesday, France’s ASN nuclear regulator said EDF would have to repair eight faulty weldings at the Flamanville site.

“EDF is currently analysing the impact of this decision on the Flamanville EPR schedule and cost, and, in the upcoming weeks, it will give a detailed update on the next steps in the project,” EDF said in a statement on Thursday.

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said this week that repairing the weldings would cause further delays to the reactor, which is already years behind schedule and billions of euros over budget. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)