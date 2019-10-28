EDF CEO still has government's support - French Finance Minister

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy still has the government’s support, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, after long delays and costs overruns at the French utility’s Flamanville nuclear plant project.

“We still have confidence in Jean-Bernard Levy to restore the situation. But what happened is unacceptable. The nuclear sector is strategic for the country. It is sector that guarantees our energy independence”, Le Maire on RTL radio.

In July, Le Maire ordered an audit of the multiple delays and cost overuns at Flamanville nuclear plant, which was led by Jean-Martin Folz, a former executive with French carmaker PSA . The report is due to be released later on Monday. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Sarah White)