EDF says Flamanville weldings problems may impact schedule, cost

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF on Tuesday no longer ruled out that problems with weldings at the nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville may impact the cost and start-up schedule of the reactor.

“Following the current checks and the licensing process by the ASN, EDF will be able to specify whether the project requires an adjustment to its timetable and its costs,” EDF said in a statement about the Flamanville site in northern France.

When EDF first reported the weldings problems on Feb. 22, it had said there would be no impact on safety, costs or the reactor start-up schedule.

The Flamanville reactor is expected to load nuclear fuel at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Its cost was last estimated at 10.5 billion euros.

EDF shares were down 0.3 percent in early session trading.