France's EDF working with regulator over troubled Flamanville project

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said it was working with the country’s nuclear regulator ASN on updates over its Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor, which has been plagued with delays and technical problems.

Earlier this week, the ASN said Flamanville - located in northern France - could suffer further delays if certain weldings needed to be done.

“EDF will ensure that the ASN is provided with all of the information required in order for them to examine the files and rule on this validation programme,” EDF said on Thursday.

“The teams from EDF and its industrial partners meanwhile remain fully mobilized to complete the loading of nuclear fuel during the fourth quarter of 2019 under target construction costs at the commissioning date kept at 10.9 billion euros ($12.54 billion),” it added.