UPDATE 1-EDF reviews costs of further Flamanville nuclear repairs

* Regulator has asked for more repair work at Flamanville

* Flamanville is over budget and behind initial timeline (Adds detail and background)

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - EDF is reviewing the impact on costs and timelines of a ruling by the French regulator that the state-owned power company had to fix weldings on its Flamanville nuclear reactor.

France’s ASN nuclear industry regulator said on Wednesday that EDF would have to repair eight faulty weldings at the site in northern France.

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said this week that repairing the weldings would cause further delays to the reactor, which is already years behind schedule and billions of euros over budget.

“EDF is currently analysing the impact of this decision on the Flamanville EPR schedule and cost, and, in the upcoming weeks, it will give a detailed update on the next steps in the project,” EDF said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the discovery of the problems with the weldings, EDF had already pushed back the scheduled loading of nuclear fuel by a year to the fourth quarter of 2019.

French environment minister Francois de Rugy in May criticised the delays and costs at Flamanville.

The last estimated cost given for the site in mid-2018 was 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion), compared to an initial estimate of 3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix and Alexander Smith)