UPDATE 1-French experts recommend EDF repairs Flamanville reactor weldings - source

* Repairing faulty welding could cause increase delays and cost

* EDF hopes to convince regulator to leave weldings in place

* Regulator ASN delays ruling to June from early May (Adds detail on recommendation)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - A group of independent French technical experts has unanimously recommended to nuclear regulator ASN that EDF repairs faulty weldings at its Flamanville nuclear reactor, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The recommendation is not binding, but could influence ASN in deciding to reject EDF’s proposal to leave eight key faulty weldings in place rather than replace them, a process that could again delay the reactor by many months and cost EDF hundreds of millions of euros.

A spokeswoman for the ASN declined to comment on the report, but said that the ASN ruling on Flamanville, originally scheduled for early May, had now been delayed to June or possibly later this summer. The regulator may issue a statement about the review process in coming days.

EDF was not immediately available for comment.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Advisory Committee for Nuclear Pressurised Equipment (GPESPN) met to discuss the welding issues and formulate the non-binding recommendation to ASN.

A source familiar with the situation said the 30-strong group of independent technical experts considered that some of the weldings - notably the eight that traverse the reactor building - are not fit for safe operation and advised to reject EDF’s proposal to leave them in place in their current state.

The weldings were supposed to be 100 percent guaranteed against any breakage, and as a result the Flamanville reactor is not designed to withstand a possible leak at the weldings.

EDF first reported problems with the weldings in February 2018 and said in July this would force it to again delay reactor startup to the second quarter of 2020.

It said a total of 53 weldings on the reactor’s secondary circuit would have to be redone, while for another 10 it is confident that it can convince ASN they are fit for service.

But ASN said in January there were questions about the quality of eight weldings on pipes between the Flamanville 3 reactor building and the turbine building, and that there was a problem with one of these weldings.

ASN chief Bernard Doroszczuk said then that there could be more delays if EDF needed to redo the weldings.

In July, EDF again increased the reactor’s cost estimate by another 400 million euros to 10.9 billion euros ($12.3 billion), from an initial estimate of three billion.