UPDATE 2-EDF faces regulator's call to fix weldings at nuclear plant

* Repairs could cause further delays and increase cost

* Company sought to convince regulator to leave weldings in place (Adds IRSN statement)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - EDF should repair faulty weldings at the nuclear plant it is building in northern France, according to the technical arm of French nuclear regulator ASN.

The recommendation by IRSN, which could be confirmed by the ASN in a ruling expected in June, could cost the utility hundreds of millions of euros and lead to further delays at the reactor in Flamanville, which is already years behind schedule and billions of euros over budget.

“Given the importance of the identified defects, the IRSN has concluded that EDF, rather than trying to justify that the weldings are fit for service in their current state, should proceed to repair the weldings,” the IRSN said in a statement.

As the weldings were supposed to be 100 percent unbreakable, the Flamanville reactor is not designed to withstand a possible leak. EDF had hoped to convince the regulator that the weldings were safe.

EDF first reported problems with the weldings in February 2018. Last July it said it was delaying the reactor’s startup to the second quarter of 2020.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that a group of technical experts recommended that EDF repair the weldings.