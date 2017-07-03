FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
EDF says revised estimates will have no impact on Hinkley Point contract
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 3, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a month ago

EDF says revised estimates will have no impact on Hinkley Point contract

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Revised cost estimates and a delayed delivery in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Britain will not have any impact on the contract signed by French utility EDF and the British government, the company said on Monday.

The French state-controlled utility raised its estimate for the costs involved with its Hinkley Point C power station it is building in Britain by 1.5 billion pounds ($1.95 billion), and added that the risk of a deferral in the delivery (COD) of the project was estimated at 15 months for Unit 1.

EDF energy director Vincent de Rivaz told journalists in a conference call that following discussions with the British government, the new cost estimates and delivery delay will have no impact on the Hinkley Point contract signed between the company, the British government and partners.

$1 = 0.7711 pounds Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.