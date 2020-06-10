EDF Energy investigating damage to part of UK Hinkley Point C nuclear plant

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, part of EDF , said it is investigating the cause of structural damage to a concrete plant at its Hinkley Point C nuclear site which is under construction in Somerset, Britain.

A dust cloud was released early this morning after a silo in the concrete batching plant at the site suffered damage.

“Nobody has been injured and the emergency services were not required. An investigation is underway to understand the cause of the event,” a company spokesman said.

The 3.2 gigawatt plant, which EDF is building with China General Nuclear Power Corp, is expected to begin generation at the end of 2025. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)