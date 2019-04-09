French nuclear output down 0.6 pct in March - EDF

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Electricity generation from French nuclear reactors operated by state-controlled EDF fell 0.6 percent year-on-year to 35.5 terawatt hour (TWh) in March, with the company pointing to warmer weather in the period.

EDF data showed on Tuesday that total nuclear electricity output for the first three months of the year stood at 111.8 TWh, down 1 percent from the same period in 2018.

British nuclear power plants have suffered a series of prolonged outages, and EDF said that nuclear power generation from its reactors in the United Kingdom fell 21.2 percent to 4.1 TWh in March from a year earlier.

Total output since the start of 2019 in Britain was down 16.4 percent to 12.6 TWh.