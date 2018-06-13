FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

French utility EDF served strike notice at Cruas nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Wednesday it had received a strike warning at its 3,600 megawatts capacity Cruas nuclear plant which is expected to last until midnight Saturday.

EDF did not give reasons for the strike nor the possible impact on power output.

Cruas has four 900 MW each pressurised reactors. Reactors number 2 and 3 reported unplanned outages early on Wednesday with output reduced to 520 MW and 680 MW respectively, according to French grid operator RTE.

Reactor number 1 was online with output at around 890 MW, while reactor 4 has been offline since May 5 for planned maintenance and refuelling, is scheduled to restart on July 16. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

