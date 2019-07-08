CORRECTED-EDF's French nuclear power output slips June

(Corrects percentage fall in first paragraph to 0.3% not 0.6%)

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Electricity generated by French nuclear reactors slipped 0.3 percent year-on-year in June to 28.5 terawatt hour (TWh), state-controlled utility EDF said on Monday.

EDF, which operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors, did not give reasons for the slight fall in production. The company said output since the start of the year was up 0.5% at 203.7 TWh compared with the same period a year ago.

EDF’s nuclear generation stood at 393.2 TWh in 2018 and it is targeting 395 TWh in 2019.

The company said nuclear generation in Britain, where its reactors have suffered a series of prolonged outages, plunged over 40% in June to 3.1 TWh. Total output in Britain since January was down 18.8% at 24.5 TWh. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthias Blamont)