EDF says French nuclear power output down 13.8% Y/Y in March

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Tuesday that electricity generation from its nuclear reactors in France tumbled 13.8% to 30.6 terawatt hours (TWh) in March compared with the same month a year ago due to a high number of reactor outages.

EDF, which operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors that account for around 75% of the country’s electricity needs, said nuclear power output since the start of the year was down 9.5% at 101.2 TWh compared with the same period in 2019.

The company said nuclear electricity production from its reactors in Britain plunged 18.7% year-on-year in March to 3.3 TWh. Total output since the start of the year in Britain was at 11.9 TWh, down 5.3%. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Chris Reese)