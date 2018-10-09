French nuclear power output up 2.7 percent in September - EDF

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Tuesday that nuclear electricity generation from its reactors in France rose 2.7 percent to 30.1 terrawatt hour (TWh) compared with the same month a year ago, due to lower volume of outages.

The utility, which operates France 58 nuclear reactors, said total nuclear power generation in the nine months to September was at 290 TWh, up 2.4 percent compared with the same period in 2017.

EDF said in February that it was targeting nuclear output of 395 TWh in France in 2018.

It said on Tuesday nuclear generation in the United Kingdom fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in September, and 2018 cumulative output was down 5.7 percent as of end-September. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Ingrid Melander)